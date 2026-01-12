Steven DeKnight, the creator of Spartacus: House of Ashur, told a fan of Spartacus to “[expletive] off into the sun” after he criticized him for his feminist agenda in the show.

As part of a back and forth with a number of individuals on social media that began with DeKnight calling for Chuck Schumer and Hakeen Jeffries to be removed from Congress, one individual suggested that DeKnight create a spinoff that would tell the story of the “fall of the Roman Republic.”

DeKnight responded, “Trust me, all the pieces are in place on House of Ashur.”

Another individual then criticized his House of Ashur show for its feminist agenda, “But the liberal in you made you put a woman in it and she's able to beat men which ruins it. Loved all of Spartacus and Ashur was probably my favorite character and you cocked it up.”

DeKnight responded writing, “Nah. That was the storyteller in me. The liberal in me is the one telling you to [expletive] off into the sun with that weak ‘alpha’ male crybaby shit. Off you go.”

The post is a tacit admission that he did indeed inject intersectional feminism into the show and did so on purpose. Something he denied in an interview with TV Insider a couple of weeks ago when he was asked if “the spectacle of her presence in the show’s narrative would bleed out into the real world?”

DeKnight responded, “No, I really never even considered it. First and foremost, I just want to tell a good, interesting story. And with House of Ashur, I was really looking for new angles that we hadn’t explored in the original series. And in the original Spartacus series, Rob Tappert and I, we always wanted to introduce the Gladiatrix, the female Gladiator, into the show. … Historically, the female gladiators didn’t appear on the scene until around 80 years later. So we were a little bit outside that time period. So that’s another reason I was excited about this ‘what if’ concept, where I can break away from history because Ashur being alive will start to change history. And you can see how that one event, that kind of butterfly event, will change what happens next.”

Ironically, this move to put intersectional feminism from and center in the show gives us a glimpse of how God works in mysterious ways. The original Spartacus series was a den of hedonism and pornography preying on viewers’ lust to lead them into damnation.

By applying the woke intersectional feminist veneer over the series and franchise, it’s clearly driven people away from the franchise and kept them from viewing the sin it promotes. And it’s not just lust, DeKnight told TV Insider he was explicitly pushing sodomy and attempting to normalize it through the show as well, “I always say there are no coming out stories in Spartacus because nobody cares. I knew I wanted to continue that in a slightly different manner, and I focused it on Korris. Here’s this tough, grizzled, old gladiator, and does anybody care that he’s gay? No, nobody cares.”

He went on to describe this sin that cries out to heaven for vengeance as “so sweet and gentle and awkward in the best kind of way.”

