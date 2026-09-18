After a Season 27–28 stretch that played less like satire and more like a slow-motion political breakdown, “South Park,” now officially “South America,” opens its 29th season with the funniest episode the show has produced in years.

The rebrand is a pretty entertaining joke. Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced the name change ahead of the premiere, framing it as a jab at President Trump’s renaming spree: Lake Ontario became Lake America, the Gulf of Mexico became the Gulf of America for those who haven’t been following. The pair credited Apple and Google’s compliance as their “inspiration,” tongue firmly in cheek. The opening credits carry the bit through. The theme song’s lyrics now refer to the town as South America, and the joke recurs as background texture through the rest of the episode instead of getting front-loaded and dropped.

That’s the first sign this episode is built differently than last season’s material. The renaming gag does its work through repetition and understatement, not through a lecture, like they delivered in such a heavy-handed manner last season. Season 28 felt personal against Trump, this makes fun of something on a light-hearted level that is what used to make South Park great.

The plot follows as Randy Marsh assembles the town’s fathers into a biker gang to fight what they see as an epidemic of reckless kid e-bike riders. They target the local bike shop owner, Mr. Kim, whom they confront, beat, and blame for supplying the bikes. Randy’s crew turns to Google for guidance on how “South Americans” handle a problem like this, and gets results for the actual continent: advice on bribing police and planting car bombs, which they follow without noticing the mismatch. It’s a dumb-guy-takes-instructions-literally gag, but the show commits to it fully, which is why it ends up being so funny.

Meanwhile Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny form their own e-bike gang and tear through town, alarming the adults. Cartman’s ride through the streets climaxes in a crash through a Denny’s window, staged as a direct homage to the opening of Akira. Kenny gets extended, unmuffled dialogue for the first time in years, because he’s in biker gear instead of his parka. It’s a small gift to longtime viewers. The episode closes on Kenny dying again, killed by a bomb planted in his e-bike by the parents’ gang.

Then there’s the line of the night. Amid the general griping about the state of the country, a character says things are bound to get better in November. It plays as a setup toward the midterms until the punchline lands: he means the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The gag repeats at least once more before the episode ends, and it’s the show at its sharpest. It clocks the earnestness of “the midterms will fix everything” politics on both sides without needing to take a side to make the joke work.

There is a ton of crudeness throughout the entire episode. This is South Park after all, so don’t expect to go in watching this with your kids.

What’s notable, and what I went in not expecting, is restraint. Last season’s Trump material was relentless to the point of exhaustion, every episode swinging at the same target with the same intensity until the satire stopped reading as satire and started reading as fixation. This episode doesn’t drop the political material, but it puts the story first. The renaming joke stays in the background. Trump barely appears. The energy goes instead into what “South Park” has always done better than almost anyone else on television: taking a real, current absurdity and dramatizing it precisely enough that anyone with kids in that age range winces before they laugh. E-bikes-as-unlicensed-motorcycles is exactly that kind of target.

The image of Randy and the other dads, overcommitted in tight cycling kit, blocking traffic and staging a moral crusade against their own kids’ choice of transportation, is funny for two reasons at once. It’s a dead-on parody of aggrieved suburban-dad energy, and it reads as a broader jab at enforcement culture generally, without the show ever pausing to explain the joke.

This is the best season premiere “South Park” has produced in years, a return to the show’s real strength. That strength was never “attack Trump relentlessly.” It was noticing something true about how people are behaving right now and dramatizing it mercilessly. If this episode sets the tone for Season 29, Parker and Stone have found their footing again.

Rating: 4.5/5