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Jeffolas
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They lost me.

We watched this show as a family for years, screening out certain episodes until the kids were old enough for them (or just left the few really bad stinkers like "Brittany's New Look" alone--no reason to subject anyone of any age to that one).

But the show has gone on for far too long. It lost the plot more than a decade ago and just makes self referential jokes about how it "used to be" about the four kids and their adventures.

if Randy Marsh was killed in a fire and never mentioned again, if they stopped doing "topical" episodes that age like milk locked in a hot car for an entire summer, if they made the show about the four boys, their friends, and their adventures, if they even pretended to be more balanced in their targets, and if they weren't clearly captured by the industry (and its resultant ideology) they once lampooned, it might be worth watching again.

Until then, it's just another Simpsons, Futurama, Family Guy*, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Archer that went on too long and drifted too far away from base camp.

*While Family Guy follows the same pattern by all accounts, I actually don't care for the show and am only including it as an example.

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