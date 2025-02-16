Sony’s latest State of Play was defined by the strength of Eastern studios while exposing the irrelevance of their Western counterparts. Games like Tides of Annihilation, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, and Lost Soul Aside presented an optimistic look at what’s coming to gamers over the next couple of years.

If there was a common thread in Sony’s latest State of Play, which took place on February 12th, 2025, it is how focused Eastern studios seem to be on providing the kind of experiences gamers want. Innovation, creativity, and excitement will always be the trademarks of what I consider the best hobby in the history of mankind, and studios like Capcom, Sega, and Neowiz are delivering on all fronts. On the other hand, the offerings by Western studios seemed derivative and frankly uninspiring, as exemplified by the feminist Split Fiction and that symposium on critical race theory titled Directive 8020. Eastern studios want to inspire gamers, while Western studios want to lecture them.

One game in particular stole the show–Tides of Annihilation. Chinese studio Eclipse Glow Games developed the game. Based in Chengdu, Sichuan, the studio hires over 100 veterans who previously worked on franchises such as Yakuza, Persona, and Prince of Persia. Now, when I say this studio is Chinese, I say this with a tinge of sadness and a little anger for a particular reason. Western studios like Ubisoft, Santa Monica Studio, BioWare, and Naughty Dog used to provide the kind of gaming experience that Eclipse Glow Games is now promising to give gamers with Tides of Annihilation. However, Western studios became so obsessed with identity politics and complying with DEI guidelines that they stopped producing good games, only to hand Chinese studios that opportunity on a silver platter.

Tides of Annihilation is a sight to behold. Inspired by Arthurian legends, the game occurs in a post-apocalyptic London after an otherworldly invasion. Gwendolyn, the protagonist, harnesses the spectral presence of Arthurian knights to defeat enemies across the real world and a fantasy realm. One of the most impressive aspects of the announcement trailer was the appearance of colossal knights roaming Greater London. These colossal knights are a clear homage to the legendary Shadow of the Colossus, and that alone is a solid reason to look forward to this game. I find it baffling, to say the least, that a Chinese studio is paying greater respect to Arthurian legends than modern Western Studios.

This last State of Play demonstrated how Eastern developers have understood the assignment regarding announcing and providing games that gamers want to play. Western studios have all the talent and resources at their disposal, but they have succumbed to the tyranny of DEI initiatives that stifle creativity while masquerading as corporate incompetency. I wish Western Studios would receive the wake-up call. The best gaming landscape is when both Western and Eastern Studios thrive and earn gamers' trust worldwide.

