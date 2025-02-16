Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Feb 16, 2025Edited

Dude. That State of Play was SHÏT!!!!!

The ONLY good things to come out of this was Tides Of Annihilation, and the Lies Of P DLC. The rest was Woke Shït like the Split Viğină game with two Women, or the Saros Game that looks like a 7/11 Version of Returnal.

THIS is why E3 needs to come back, because this isn't worth our time, and is harming the Gaming Industry.

