Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
Nov 12

Still a Ghost of No-Buy! No more lesbian girl bosses!!!!!

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Nov 12Edited

Im not buying their story. I can believe the game met needed but not desired sales expectations with the differences being how many are needed to break even vs how many were projected so as to be profitable enough to warrant the games creation. Yoti benefited greatly from not having to start from scratch but repurpose and expand the existing game with new models and map. That would have reduced development costs allowing for far fewer sales to equal break even.

Yoti simply is not going to come close to Tsushima's sales and the smaller PS5 base isn't an excuse as the game is available for both S4 and PS5.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture