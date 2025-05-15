Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 15, 2025

It's almost like this was the purpose of the tariffs.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 15, 2025

Ugh. The only problem with that is the ongoing cultural struggle between Sony Japan and Sony America (moral vs degenerate).

I hope this doesn't mean Sony America is getting any life breathed into it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture