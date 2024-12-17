Sony Entertainment dropped the trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, which will be in theatres on May 30th, 2025.

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Directed by: Jonathan Entwistle Written by: Rob Lieber Produced by: Karen Rosenfelt Executive Producers: Jenny Hinkey Ralph Macchio Cast: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Ben Wang Joshua Jackson Sadie Stanley Ming-Na Wen

What did you think of the trailer? Comments are open for your thoughts!