Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra admitted that Kraven the Hunter had the worst launch at the box office in his entire tenure as CEO. He also claimed he doesn’t understand why it bombed “because the film is not a bad film.”

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times’ Samantha Masunaga, Vinciquerra was asked, “How do you feel about the performance of the film studio during your tenure?”

He replied, “We’ve had mostly very, very good results. Unfortunately, [“Kraven the Hunter”] that we launched last weekend, and my last film launch, is probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years so that didn’t work out very well, which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film.”

“But we’ve been very successful. We’ve beat our budgets every year I’ve been here, even through strikes and COVID, and max bonuses several of the years for all the employees. It was a good run, and the film studio was a big part of it,” he concluded.

Vinciquerra was then pressed on both Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. In his response he blamed the media for Madame Web’s failure.

“Let’s just touch on “Madame Web” for a moment. “Madame Web” underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix,” Vinciquerra said. “For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them.”

“They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason,” he reiterated.

Despite blaming the media for the film’s failures, he did admit that he needs to rethink the film strategy, “I do think we need to rethink it, just because it’s snake-bitten. If we put another one out, it’s going to get destroyed, no matter how good or bad it is.”

Kraven the Hunter had an opening domestic weekend of just $11 million. since then it’s grossed a total of just $18.4 million domestically and another $25.4 million internationally for a global gross of $43.8 million.

The film posted its worst daily return on Christmas Eve with just $500,000 domestically.

As for Madame Web, the film had a domestic opening weekend of $23.5 million. It went on to gross $43.8 million domestically and another $56.4 million internationally for a global gross of just $100.2 million.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews recently noted just how poorly Kraven the Hunter has done. He predicts the film will only achieve between $61 and $85 million total.

He shared, “Right now, projected losses around $128 to $113 million, which means more likely $150ish million in losses. Currently at $145 million in losses. … It’s going to be one of the biggest losers of the year.”

What do you make of Vinciquerra’s comments regarding Kraven the Hunter?

