LumberJackAhz
Dec 26, 2024

Dude, no one cares about MCU/DCU Films anymore. No one is going to watch 15+ Films to catch up to this trash, and the Films are shït anyways.

The Original Superhero Films were all self contained, and that why they were successful.

People use to complain about there being to many Zombie/Vampire/Werewolf Films, and looking back, those Films were WAY better then the trash we have now.

Chuckie Pierce
Dec 27, 2024

1. Disney puts pressure on the media to pan Sony movies with Marvel characters.

2. Spiderman's villains kinda suck. They make good representations of corporate greed (Green Goblin), organized crime (Kingpin/Silvermane), older generations (Vulture), dangerous science (Doctor Octopus/The Lizard), etc., in a comic where the journalist photographer protagonist catches these villains in a literal web of lies. As stand alones, not so much.

3. The miserable treatment Disney showed to the Fox, etc., superheroes in Wolverine and Deadpool provides a good example of what will happen when Sony loses the rights to Spiderman.

