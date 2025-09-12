Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 12

They celebrate murders.

We celebrate real cancellations.

Reply
Share
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
Sep 13

Still won't buy the game!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture