by Jack Dunn

Sony’s controversial decision over Helldivers 2's requirement of PSN account lead to gamers hitting back with a Steam review backlash, which caused Sony to cave in. But a major win for gamers PlayStation made a new announcement.

We covered the announcement that Helldivers 2 would mandate PC players to possess a PSN account here, and at the time just a day has passed, when the game's Steam review score has plummeted from "Mostly Positive" to a significant decline. As at the time of that report, the number of negative reviews has surged to over 120,000, following the revelation from the official X account for Helldivers 2 regarding the contentious requirement.

Author, comic creator and YouTuber Jon Del Arroz covered the controversy in more detail here:

RELATED: Helldivers 2 Makes Sony PSN Account MANDATORY To Play On Steam As Community Manager Mocks Upset Players

In a major win for gamers PlayStation announced that they will relinquish the PSN requirement: “Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward. We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

RELATED: Helldivers II – First Impressions

But as Grummz pointed out, we still need to #FreeStellarBlade: “Don't every say gamers can't change things. You all got Sony to CAVE and FREE HELLDIVERS from the PSN requirement! One down, one to go! Sign the petition today to #FreeStellarBlade”

RELATED: Internal Strife At Shift Up? Stellar Blade Flirtation With Kotaku Cut Short When Grummz Called Them Out

Vara Dark was also cautiously optimistic, reminding gamers of the myriad of issues that Sony and Playstation still needs to fix: “This is a MAJOR win and I genuinely hope they continue to listen to us. Now we just have these to sort out:

- Stellar Blade Censorship

- Anime Streaming Service (Near) Monopoly

- Playstation Wants To Split Games Into Multiple - Purchases Totaling $150 Dollars

- Crunchyroll & Funimation Merger Leads To Hundreds Of Purchases Disappearing

- Sony SLAMMED By Indie Devs Over Insane Fees, Terrible Policies And Bad Communication

- Playstation Accounts Randomly BANNED By Sony & THEY DON'T CARE | Players Lose ALL Their Games

- Censorship Ripple Effect KILLED Lisa: Definitive Edition, Cult Classic Altered Due To Sony

- Graphic Content REMOVED From Martha Is Dead On Playstation Due To Sony Demands

- Forced Devs To Censor And Change '20 Ladies' Game To '20 Bunnies'

- Doki Doki Literature Club CENSORED As Sony Gets Stricter With Anime Violence

- PQube FORCED To Censor Alice Gear Aegis CS On Playstation

- PS4 / PS5 Feature Lets PLAYERS Record Party Chats For "Moderation" Purposes

Don't give them too much credit.”

What do you think, will gamers have more wins against Sony and PlayStation? Let us know in the comments.

NEXT: A Hero No More: Hugh Jackman & Jodie Comer In The Morose ‘The Death of Robin Hood’