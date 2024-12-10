NetEase’s hero shooter Marvel Rivals had an extraordinarily successful launch, but a number of gamers are already trying to poison the well by calling for Red Skull to be banned from games altogether because he happens to a Nazi.

Marvel Rivals released on December 6th and the game quickly hit an all-time peak of 480,990 concurrent players. The game’s popularity has not trailed off as it hit a 24-hour peak of 460,883 concurrent players.

Developer and Publisher NetEase announced that the game had achieved 10 million players in just 72 hours as well.

Following this people are already campaigning to ensure that iconic Marvel villain Red Skull is banned not just from Marvel Rivals, but all games.

In a post that has over 5 million impressions and over 42,000 likes on X, Lunwi declared, “Feel like he’s the one Marvel character who should never be playable in a video game.”

He added, “Zemo, I can kind of get behind. But I don’t want to see Red Skull in the Fortnite item shop.”

“Also I’m aware that Marvel Snap and LEGO games have added the character before but those feel a little different (but are still kind of weird),” he concluded.

Another wrote, “It was super weird when Marvel Snap did an event and was like ‘Are you team SHIELD or team HYDRA?’ And it was a picture of Cap or Skull. I'm like bro why are asking people to join up with Red Skull? Do you know what he's about?”

When on user asked why, many of the responses were because the character is a Nazi.

“Because the worst people in the world would main him unironicly with glee and make it everyone’s problem,” wrote one.

Another posted, “nazi attract nazi. ape together strong.”

“Cuz he’s a f***ing Nazi,” posted another.

Another posted, “As a Jew myself, I would feel very uncomfortable playing as him.”

KK Neil added, “Yeah, some characters just aren’t meant for video games he’s definitely one of them!”

While a number of gamers called for the character to be banned as a playable character from video games, numerous others rejected the idea and noted that the character is playable in numerous games.

One wrote, “Well, I’m sorry to tell you but red skull is in every other Marvel license video game and also playable in the ones he’s in from the mobile games to the Lego series.”

Another wrote, “He’s Cap’s most recognizable and well known bad guy Yes he should be playable, I don’t give a f**k what he is He’s not real.”

“I cannot imagine being so incredibly fragile that a FICTIONAL Nazi makes you upset. There're real problems in the world,” wrote another.

To be clear, Marvel Rivals already has a number of villains in the game that are playable including Hela, Loki, Magneto. It also features anti-heroes Namor, and Venom.

As for Fortnite, the game features a ton of Marvel themed villain and anti-hero skins including Black Queen, Carnage, Dark Phoenix, Deadpool, Doctor Doom, Venom, Emma Frost, Green Goblin, Hela, Loki, Mysterio, Mystique, Prowler, Taskmaster, and Thanos.

What do you make of this campaign to have Red Skull banned as a playable character from games?

