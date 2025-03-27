Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Mar 27, 2025

Disney have been driving this garbage for years. Zero sympathy to them. They are in no position to preach about protecting jobs of their ordinary employees. They and Zegler are the same swamp monsters. You reap what you sow and in this case Disney has been sowing poisoned seeds across the Western society for many, many years. If they start choking on their own poison, there is nobody else to blame but them. And well deserved!

