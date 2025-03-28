Disney’s Snow White is expected to have a 60 to 65% decline at the box office in its second weekend.

Box Office Report predicts the film will gross just $15.4 million this weekend, which is a decline of 63.5% from the opening weekend gross of $42.2 million.

Box office analyst Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory shared his prediction that the film will only gross $17 million this weekend down 60% from its first weekend domestic gross.

Given this $17 million prediction for the film’s second weekend he predicts the film should have a total domestic gross of $69.6 million. The film currently has a domestic gross of $50.8 million.

While Robbins predicts the film will likely remain the highest grossing domestic film for the weekend, Amazon MGM Studios’ A Working Man is in striking distance of possibly dethroning it. Robbins predicts it will gross $13.4 million. The film grossed $1.1 million during Thursday night previews.

READ: Jennifer Salke Steps Down As Head Of Amazon MGM Studios But Secures First-Look Deal With Her New Production Company

Another box office analyst OMB Reviews also shared his belief that A Working Man could dethrone Snow White if it has good word of mouth.

He said, “If the word of mouth on A Working Man is good, if a lot of people who have been waiting for a fun action film featuring Jason Statham, if you liked Beekeeper, if you liked pretty much anything that he has done you’ll probably like this one too. So if there is enough good word of mouth on this, yeah, you could potentially see this film take the number one spot.”

That’s definitely possible if Snow White underperforms predictions and expectations as it did in its first week and A Working Man overperforms. The difference between $15.4 million and $13.4 million is just $2 million and a little shy of 13%. Definitely doable.

OMB Reviews also provided a new update on where he sees Snow White’s losses coming in at saying the film is likely to lose between $250 million and $350 million.

He stated, “I do think that by the end of its run it will still end up being in the loss range of $250 million to $350 million. Even with that being the case those are abysmal numbers. You never want to see numbers like that even if you are a massive company like Disney.”

What do you make of these predictions for Snow White’s second weekend at the box office?

NEXT: Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' Expected To Perform Worse Than 'Captain America: Brave New World'