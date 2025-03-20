Box office expectations for The Walt Disney Company’s live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are in the toilet.

Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory predicts the film will only gross $42 million in its opening weekend. That’s down $200,000 from five days ago and $14 million from five weeks ago. He also predicted the film will gross a total of just $113 million at the domestic box office.

Anthony D’Alessandro and Nancy Tartaglione at Deadline are a little more optimistic than Robbins predicting the film will gross between $45 to $50 million domestically and add another $55 million internationally for a global gross around $100 million.

Similarly, Rebecca Rubin at Variety predicts the film will gross between $45 and $50 million domestically and is estimated to have a “global start above $100 million.”

These predictions are atrocious especially given that Caroline Reid at Forbes shared back in September 2023 that Disney had already spent $209.3 million on the film as of July 2022. A little over a year later Reid reported that the budget had ballooned to $269.4 million albeit, Disney received a $55.5 million reimbursement bringing its net spend to $213.9 million. However, given the film still had to go through post-production as well as rumors of other reshoots and fixes, it’s rumored the budget bulged to over half a billion.

Scooper WDW Pro claimed, “We know that this film had a budget that was somewhere around $300 million. They have overshot that significantly according to my source and this film is now heading towards for The Force Awakens and The Rise of Palpatine — That’s what I’m going to call it — kind of budget.”

“We’re nearing the half billion dollar mark according to the source,” he shared.

If that rumor is true, the film needs to make at least $1.25 billion in order to break even. Even if the reported cost of the film does not increase from Reid’s reported $213.9 million, it would still need to gross at least $534.75 million in order to break even and that appears far out of reach.

As noted by box office analyst OMB Reviews, if the film only does $113 million “and we see a typical domestic/international split … this movie making it to $300 million worldwide would be a very difficult feat for it to be accomplished.”

He adds, “It wouldn’t surprise me to see the film do somewhere between $250 and $450 million. … Even at that higher end of $450 million we’re still dealing with a massive flop.”

What do you make of these box office expectations for Snow White?

