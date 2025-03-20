Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 20, 2025

It might have been more if Rachel Zegler had kept her mouth shut and not offended Disney fans, men, and the legacy. Disney gets what it deserves for hiring idiots.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture