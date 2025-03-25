Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 26, 2025

Another damned reboot.

Can hollywood not create a new storyline? Must it always reboot/remake/reimagine a story?

There's a whole universe of stories for supes. It doesn't always have to be the same shit.

