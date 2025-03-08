Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 8, 2025Edited

It looks like the Kennedy Center will be a woke -free zone - somewhere you can take your children to.

Reply
Share
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
Mar 11, 2025

What a beautiful, feminine woman, whopsi has proven to be.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture