InZOI, a new Sims-like game, that allows players to control and observe the lives of Zois that they make has added a “non-binary” sex option in its character creator.

This so-called “non-binary” sex option appears to have been added following the game entering Early Access on Steam. As seen in a video upload from Kenji Plays on March 26th, the only options available for a Zois gender were male and female.

However, S.E. Doster at GameSpot noted there was an option to change your Zois “gender identity” with a a drop down menu that includes male, female, and nonbinary. It also allowed players to choose whether or not the Zoi would be interested in romantic relationships and which sex they are attracted to.

This can also be seen in YouTuber modinner’s current livestream.

It is unclear why this option was added. A number of threads on the game’s Steam forums have been posted demanding more LGBT representation.

One individual made it clear he wanted more LGBT in order to normalize this disordered behaviors and lifestyles by writing, “By showcasing LGBTQ+ stories, Inzoi can contribute to normalizing acceptance and equality, paving the way for a more inclusive society.”

The user also stated, “The inclusion of more LGBTQ+ representation is not just a creative choice—it is a necessary step toward building a more inclusive, empathetic, and progressive platform. By embracing this responsibility, Inzoi can create content that resonates deeply with its audience, drives meaningful change, and sets a standard for the future of media. Inclusivity is not only the right thing to do; it is also the key to staying relevant and impactful in an increasingly diverse world.”

Another posted, “My only criticism is that this game represents ‘everyone’ except the LGBT+ community, and that makes no sense at all. The game may be Korean, but that's no excuse since there are gay, bi, lesbian people, etc., in Korea... I was excited, but I’m not sure if it’s worth buying a game that doesn’t represent me.”

With the change there has also been pushback with one individual stating, “The Creative Studio was normal, and only now after releasing in early access you add the ‘nonbinary’ pandering in the main game's early access(Have fun with very toxic activist ‘fans’ this crap is gonna attract) caving in to pressure from ideologically-driven western journalists from trash sites like Polygon and ScreenRant no doubt. Seriously disappointed, thankfully I didn't buy yet.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes it clear that “under no circumstance can [homosexual acts] be approved.”

The Bible also makes it clear, “God created mankind in his image; in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” There is no such thing as “non-binary.”

Furthermore, Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington instructs, “The faithful should avoid using “gender-affirming” terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. In the broader culture, Catholics may experience significant pressure to adopt culturally-approved terminology. However, in no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution.”

What do you make of inZOI adding in LGBTQ+ propaganda and messaging into its game?

