Angela, Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober. What's with them eyebrows?

by Jack Dunn

The developers of Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team, have hired the consultancy firm Hit Detection, and we may be seeing the first signs of their involvement in the latest Silent Hill 2 Remake trailer that just dropped.

Bloober Team describes their Silent Hill 2 remake as: “Fully Remade to terrify modern audiences. KONAMI's intense psychological horror masterpiece SILENT HILL 2 is coming to PlayStation®5 and PC STEAM® Developed by Bloober Team, composer Akira Yamaoka, and artist Masahiro Ito, the unsettling town shrouded in the brooding fog will be remade with enhanced visuals, sounds and gameplay.

The SILENT HILL 2 remake revisits the main protagonist, James Sunderland, and his search for clues in the namesake town relating to a mysterious letter from his wife, Mary… who had long been dead. Experience the eerie creatures and other manifestations of James' consciousness reworked after 20 years using state-of-the-art technology to play on modern entertainment systems in 4K.”

In their efforts to remake Silent Hill 2 for “modern audiences,” Bloober may have involved consultancy firm Hit Detection. There is no confirmation yet as to the extent of Hit Detection’s involvement if any in Bloober’s remake of Silent Hill 2, but on Hit Detection’s website, Bloober Team is listed as a client.

The original Angela, Silent Hill 2

But who is Hit Detection? It would appear that Hit Detection is another DEI grifter consultancy. From their web page: “Our commitment to building a team from a variety of backgrounds—including underrepresented groups—is a superpower that allows us to provide unique and varied perspectives, setting us apart from other firms. This diversity is a strength that fortifies our insights and gives us a natural advantage within the consulting landscape.”

Apparently, gaming journalists from rags that hate gamers move on to become DEI consultants. More from their web page: “Hit Detection's current consultants boast impressive resumes, having worked with world-renowned media outlets and institutions. These include Riot Games, Blizzard, EA, Obsidian, Eurogamer, CNET, The Verge, Polygon, GameSpot, Edge, GamesRadar, Wired, and IGN.”

Mist, mist, mist everywhere, Original Silent Hill 2

In case there was any doubt about what their services entail, DEI consultancy is listed on their website as part of it: “Hit Detection Services: Sensitive Issues Assessment: Our team assesses the risk factors for depictions of character from underrepresented groups, themes, and potential community reactions.”

Hit Detection’s Head of Operations, Elizabeth Thai: “takes immense pride in advocating for Hit Detection’s commitment to recognizing and valuing every voice, whether from clients or staff.” No mention of a commitment to recognizing and valuing the voices of gamers, though.

Even the original Laura was prettier & had softer features

Hit Detection’s Head of Consulting, Sterling McGarvey, was a shill for gamer-hating rags like IGN who is “enriching” Hit Detection’s reports in the realm of onboarding and new player experiences: “Prior to joining the company in 2014, he honed his skills within EA’s Games Evaluation team and spent seven years in games media as a reviews editor for renowned publications including IGN, G4, and GamesRadar. Sterling’s keen understanding of games and how reviewers and players assess them has significantly enriched Hit Detection’s reports, particularly in the realm of onboarding and new player experiences.”

With the Silent Hill 2 remake trailer just dropping, there certainly are signs of DEI involvement. At least one of the Silent Hill 2 characters has by the looks of it received woke treatment and became bloated and androgynous looking. One gamer mocked a screenshot of the bloated Angela: “2 Number 9's, a number 9 large, number 6 with extra dip, number 7, 2 number 45's, one with cheese, and a large soda.” And what’s with those eyebrows?!

The misty environment is all but gone, and apparently, “modern audiences” are scared easily because the Silent Hill 2 remake has lost the eerie atmosphere from the original.

