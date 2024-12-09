Craig Skistimas aka Stuttering Craig, the owner and host of Sidescrollers Podcast, revealed that a Canadian gaming company discriminated against him due to his sex and race back in 2020.

In a post to X, Skistimas wrote, “In 2020 I had a verbal agreement in place to work with a Canadian company to oversee & manage a large gaming initiative but at the last second, their CEO told me that it was nixed by their marketing department because I was white and they felt it would be better to be ‘more diverse’ and ‘hire a black girl’.”

He continued, “Below is the email exchange between me & the CEO addressing & confirming their reasoning. But, hey, it was ok because ‘it wasn't meant to be offensive’ & he closed with a subtle ask of how he could make the problem go away $ $ $. I didn't respond.”

“They passed on me not because I wasn't capable of doing the job but literally because of the color of my skin and that I was a man,” he asserted. “That was their words - not mine. That's obviously discrimination and it's always set horribly with me. As a person who's run multiple businesses, not hiring the best person for the job seems like a horrible idea & a fast track to failure. It should always comes down to merit & ability.”

“I went to a lawyer at the time to see if there was an opportunity for to sue for discrimination - keeping in mind that this was late 2020 and the climate was much different - and he told me that ‘no lawyer will touch this.’ When I asked why not, he was blunt and said ‘Because you're white,’” Stuttering Craig continued.

“The climate has changed since then & I don't know if the statute of limitations is up or not but this has been bothering me &I feel like I should at least explore legal action,” he added.

He concluded by questioning, “Are there any lawyers who follow me that have any incite on if this is something that could actually be explored?”

In the attached email exchange, Skistimas wrote, “I want to be upfront and let you know that I’m very disappointed that I was not chosen to work with you on the [redacted] project. I can understand not being selected because of my talent or skill but choosing not to work with me because I’m a white male and your marketing team feels it would be better to be ‘more diverse’ and ‘hire a black girl’ is a very tough pill to swallow.”

He concluded, “I know we spoke briefly about working on some podcasts together but for that to happen I’m going to have to get past this. I’m all about a business relationship but I want to know that the business that I’m working with is hiring based on skill, work ethic, and ability and not race and gender.”

The CEO replied, “I’m really sorry to hear that! Of course, it wasn’t meant to be offensive in any way. Let me know what I can do to show you how big supporters we are of your work.”

This practice has become all too common and its not just Canadian companies like the one Craig references that are engaging in these actions and have enacted policies to institutionalize them.

America First Legal filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against The Walt Disney Company back in February.

The request for an investigation noted that The Walt Disney Company is “in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964” and specifically alleges that “Disney admits and affirms that it knowingly and intentionally uses race, color, sex, or national origin as motivating factors in its employment practices.”

Former Disney executive and the founder of Amazon Studios Roy Price also detailed in a blog post on his Substack that Hollywood has “contempt for the audience.”

He explained, “Wokeness, both in politics and entertainment, carries within it a strong and explicit element of hostility – particularly toward white people and men. While this approach initially gained compliance through social pressure and corporate acquiescence a few years ago, such accommodations were, of course, temporary.”

“Amongst the people, and in courtrooms, by 2024 wokeness has become toxic. To a large part of the audience, it is an embarrassing, widely resented, relic of the past, and the people need to see that acknowledged by candidates. They, especially men, need to see wokeness disavowed,” he declared.

He later reiterated, “Hollywood is having a difficult time partly because, like Kamala Harris, it has been denying the reality of the audience. It has not been meeting customer expectations, mostly because it disdains them.”

“It is time to focus on doing well, making great shows, hiring the best people, and responding to customers. Meeting customers where they are. Giving the people what they want. Because making customers the enemy of your industry is never viable,” he wrote.

He also shared why he believes Hollywood was so easily captured the ideology, “For most people it is conformity. Hiring decisions are subjective in Hollywood, so there is always pressure to conform. In addition, at this point some people believe that if not for wokeness they would not have their jobs. (They’re probably right about that.)”

What do you make of Skistimas’ revelation that he was discriminated against by this Canadian company?

