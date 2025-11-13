Shogun co-creator and executive producer Justin Marks shared juicy new details about what viewers can expect from the second season of Shogun.

During an appearance at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Marks shared via Variety, “Part 2 is, I would say two things Like the first season, I think part two is a really sweeping, beautiful and you’re never going to see coming, entirely unexpected love story.”

“It’s also a story of war and the cost of war,” he added. “There are battle sequences that we’re putting together now in part two. I don’t think you’ve ever seen anything like this kind of scale, this kind of tragedy and this kind of humanity.”

Additionally, Marks revealed that the series will take place 10 years following the conclusion of the first season.

He explained, “This show is going to take us a little while to produce. It’s not coming out one year later, and there’s this thing that drives me crazy when you watch a show that ended three years ago, and you get into season two and it’s like five minutes later. We’re trying to use this jump as a way to come back to our characters again for the very first time, to see them, to see what’s changed in their lives over the course of the last 10 years, and to rediscover them.”

Sanada Hiroyuki, who starred as Lord Toranaga Yoshii and is also an executive producer on the show, also teased what was in store for the second season, “This is a historical story, but even those who know what happened in history will be freshly surprised and excited by the twists.”

The show’s other co-creator and executive producer Rachel Kondo also noted how the show plans to stay true to historical events, “The biggest parameter of all right now for us is this history itself. We have to work within the confines of what has happened and make choices and be discerning.”

