Billy Tucci is known as a powerhouse in independent comics for the last three decades, largely due to his Shi comic, and now he urges comic book creators not to waste their talents working for Marvel or DC Comics.

The mainstream comic industry has been struggling for some time, with comic shops closing at alarming rates and books, with rare exceptions, selling at levels lower than would have been immediately canceled in years prior.

Despite Marvel and DC Comics inflating the market with making “all new #1 issues” for Ultimate Spider-Man and Absolute Batman, they’ve done little to inspire readers or creatives in recent years.

Moreover, a lot of top talent refuses to work for these companies as they keep their pay low and don’t allow creative freedom on the intellectual properties.

Billy Tucci has come off of decades of successful independent work, originally selling Shi through comic shops and now dazzling with hyper-successful crowdfunds on the character and more. He put out a message to creatives on Facebook:

Attention Comic Book Creators!

For over 30 years comics have allowed me the freedom to live a great life, provide for my family in a one income household, befriend my heroes, meet the most interesting people and travel the world. All this came about because I learned how to publish my own creator-owned IP. God Bless you comics and the comic book community for changing my life.

Now, cartoonists and writers! Here is some free advice. Comics are VERY competitive. It is extremely rare in these trying times for anyone ever attain the deserved status of Rob Liefeld or Scott Snyder while working for Marvel or DC Comics. Instead of chasing that dream, be a Brian Pulido. Like that legend, you can take charge of your own destiny, your own life and that of your own creations. Learn to create and publish your OWN IPs.

Do not ever waste your talent on corporations who are worth BILLIONS OF DOLLARS yet who deem you so insignificant that they issue a heinous "pencils down" order to rob you of your livelihood after comic shops closed for a few weeks during a folly that was the COVID pandemic. There are thousands of resources and those who have come before you that can assist you in your quest to independence. I can tell you from experience that there is no greater career satisfaction than to have someone hand you a copy of your IP and thank YOU for creating it.

So many creative heroes who changed our world, USN Veterans Denny O'Neil & Dave Cockrum USAF Veterans, Herb Trimpe, & Russ Heath... the list goes on and on, all suffered financial and health hardships after sacrificing decades of their time, talent and lives to mainstream comics. Despite all their contributions, and during their darkest hours, Marvel and DC Comics abandoned them... And left them with nothing.

Again, the moral of the funny book story is for you to be strong and publish YOUR own creations. Start a webcomic and promote it panel by panel via social media. Then build yourself a YouTube channel that documents your creational process. Afterwards, move onto crowdfunding and then, if you’re so desire, into comic shops.

The fans are out there waiting for something great.

GIVE IT TO THEM by giving your all.

It is well worth it.

Cheers and Happy New Year!

It’s very clear that working for Marvel and DC Comics doesn’t pay, and comic creators should heed Billy Tucci’s message as the landscape of comics continues to change.

He currently has his Shi: Gatecrasher graphic novel live on IndieGoGo for those who like to support independent creators.

