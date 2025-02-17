Musician and actress Sheryl Crow sold her Tesla and shared that she donated the proceeds of the sale to NPR in order to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

In a post to Instagram, Crow shared a video of herself waving goodbye to her Tesla as it was towed away on a flat bed truck.

She commented, “My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

“Money donated to NPR, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she concluded.

Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and is also the head of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, has been a vocal critic of NPR over the last few years.

In April 2023, he called for NPR to be defunded after organization announced it was quitting Twitter, now called X.

In March 2024, he described the organization as “a nice version of Pravda.”

A month later he said the organization needed “a thorough house-cleaning” after it was reported that the outlet covered up the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Less than a week later he said, “NPR is run by woke Stasi.”

Earlier this month he reiterated his call to defund the organization and shared a clip from CEO Katherine Maher saying, “I think our reverence for the truth might have become a bit of a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done.”

Musk reacted writing, “Defund NPR. It should survive on its own.”

