Tatiana Maslany, the actress who played She-Hulk in Marvel Studios and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series encouraged her followers to boycott various Disney streaming services.

In a post to her Instagram stories Maslany stated, “Cancel your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN subscriptions.”

Maslany’s call to boycott appears to be inspired by Disney putting Jimmy Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on pause indefinitely after he lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin and claimed he was a MAGA activist.

On Monday night, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

By the time this episode had aired, Utah Governor Spencer Cox had already indicated that Kirk’s suspected assassin Tyler Robinson had a “leftist ideology.”

He told NBC News, “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin.”

Additionally, he had previously informed the outlet, “We do know that the roommate that we originally talked about, we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend, who is transitioning from male to female. So we know that piece.”

Furthermore, authorities had also shared inscriptions on bullet casings, The casing on the fired bullet stated, “Notices bulges OWO What’s this?” According to Know Your Meme this phrase “is a copypasta parodying both furries and online roleplay subcultures, which is typically used online as a method of trolling.”

Inscriptions on three unfired cases read, “Hey fascists! Catch!” and “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,” and “If you read this you are gay lmao.”

Given the other inscriptions, it is quite possible the bella ciao inscription is a reference to the “Bella Ciao” song, which was used by Italian partisans fighting the German Nazis during World War II. It has become an anthem of the anti-fascist movement.

Additionally, Cox informed Kimmel’s own network ABC News that he described Robinson as having leftist ideology because the investigation had turned up evidence showing that. He explained, “That has come from his acquaintances and his family members. That’s where that initial information has come from. Certainly, there will be much more information released in the charging documents as they’re bringing all of that together."

Following Kimmel’s comments, TV network owners Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group announced they would no longer run Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their ABC affiliated stations.

After this an ABC News spokesman announced that Kimmel’s show was being pre-empted or canceled. He said, “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

NEXT: Amazon Executive Who Mandated DEI Casting In 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Exits Company