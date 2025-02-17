She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany recently commented on whether she would like She-Hulk to interact with Matt Murdock aka Daredevil again in the more serious Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Maslany said, “Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with. And I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world.”

She then concurred with ScreenRant’s Tessa Smith who said, “I think you could come in and be a little serious.

Maslany replied, “I agree. I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body.”

Maslany’s comments come in the wake of Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane detailing that some of the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are canon, but will not be referenced in Daredevil: Born Again.

He told GamesRadar, “You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things.”

“They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story. I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on.” he added.

As for Maslany returning to the MCU as She-Hulk that does not seem likely. The actress was asked in January 2024, ““Should we hope for a Season 2 [of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law]?”

She replied, “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’”

In October 2022, she also indicated the chances of a second season were slim. She said, “I mean, I don’t think so, yet. Kevin in the scene seems to be very dismissive of this idea, so, if we’re basing this off of the real Kevin, then it doesn’t seem likely. But he was also, I think, just trying to get rid of Jen at that point, because she was asking too many questions… I don’t know.”

“If I could be coy, and have some little secret, I would do that. But, I really don’t. I don’t know anything,” she added.

The show’s season finale had poor viewership with X user NowItsKnown sharing that Nielsen reported it only drew in 526 million minutes.

The series also had a poor audience reception. It has a rotten 32% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes on its Popcornmeter.

On IMDb it has a 5.2 out of 10 rating with an unweighted mean of 4.7 from over 198,000 reviews.

