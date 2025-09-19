She-Hulk Actress Disney Boycott, Pedro Pascal Stands With Jimmy, Games Workshop Turnaround - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
The calls to boycott Disney+ are everywhere, and I find it absolutely hilarious. What a fun week this has been and it doesn’t seem like momentum is stopping any time soon.
No true progressive would remain silent.
This is going to go VERY VERY VERY badly for Iger the NexStar then Sinclair and then the fucks on here doxxing people.