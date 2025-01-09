Actor Zachary Levi, known for his role as Shazam! and Chuck, claimed that the response from California’s political elite and specifically Gavin Newsom to the LA Fire “is criminally negligent.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Levi began the segment by reminding viewers to keep everyone affected by the fires in your prayers.

He then put the blame on California’s political elite, “I’m in Austin, Texas, and I’m watching the news, it looks like I’m watching a post-apocalyptic war film. It’s so sad. And ultimately, why we’ve ended up in this place? … This is just incredible mismanagement. Incredibly poor leadership.”

Levi then declared, “I would go so far as to say that it's criminally negligent because I mean Gavin Newsom has been either the Governor for five years or Lieutenant Governor prior to that for eight nine years. Some of the worst fires we've ever had in California under that watch. he clearly knows that the biggest problem that we suffer in California are these fires and by the way the mudslides that follow. And for them to do essentially not just nothing, but worse than nothing when firefighter budgets are being cut, when they are specifically intentionally not doing the work that could be done to avoid these problems, or to be able to effectively serve them when they are happening.”

“We are losing I mean I think it's something like millions of acres of feet of water runoff from rain and snow every year in California,” he continued. “As you pointed out I think the smelt have something to do with that. An acre foot of water by the way is about 330,000 gallons of water. And there's millions of those that are just rolling off into the ocean when they could be captured in cisterns. We'd have an ecosystem of hoses and safety measures that can keep all of these homes and people in these homes safe. And for some reason they choose to to do none of that.”

“At some point it goes beyond just whoopsie,” he stated. “At some point it goes beyond negligence. There is something that's that's almost criminally intentional about this. What are they doing? I don't know.

Later in his appearance, Levi stated, “I don't know if there's criminal intent. I have no idea why they are doing or not doing the things that they are doing. But they must be held responsible. This is not good leadership. Listen, this is the man who in the middle of the pandemic when people were being locked up for going and gathering together he was at French Laundry having dinner with his friends. What does that say about the character of this man who is doing nothing to help the people of California? I don’t believe that he is. I don’t believe that he is.”

“And so I think that there needs to be some kind of accountability that's held to the leadership not just of California, but also of our nation. Listen, there are people still in [western] North Carolina that are still climbing out of the rubble of the hurricane that totally ravaged all of them in Florida, and North Carolina, and South Carolina. That's still happening. And FEMA completely dropping the ball there. What's going to happen now with Southern California? Is FEMA going to be there?”

“By the way, one of the things that is almost most criminal in all of this — I don't know if you know this — but like 70% or so of the insured in southern California that used to have fire insurance in their home months ago, this insurance was taken away. The insurance company said no we're not going to offer fire insurance anymore. They don't need flood insurance, they need fire insurance. This is a fire hazard, of course that's the insurance that they need that they want. And just months ago this was stripped from people. This is not okay. It is not okay in any way shape or form,” he concluded.

