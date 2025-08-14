Roblox seeems to be the story of the day, though if anyone knows about that game, it’s ground zero for pedos to be talking with children. Keep your kids off of it. We’ll be having a special Worldcon livestream tonight at 4 PM PST, so don’t miss it:

