Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They should probably change it to Charlie Kirk Day at this point. Regardless, there’s a lot of news going on in the culture. Things are really heating up as people are sick of what Hollywood’s doing to beloved franchises.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.