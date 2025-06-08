SFWA, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association posted their annual Nebula Award winners to little fanfare last evening. The physical awards were given out at their conference in Kansas City.

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL

Someone You Can Build a Nest In, John Wiswell (DAW; Arcadia UK)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA

The Dragonfly Gambit, A.D. Sui (Neon Hemlock)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE

Negative Scholarship on the Fifth State of Being, A.W. Prihandita (Clarkesworld 11/24)

NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY

Why Don’t We Just Kill the Kid in the Omelas Hole, Isabel J. Kim (Clarkesworld 2/24)

ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

The Young Necromancer’s Guide to Ghosts, Vanessa Ricci-Thode (self-published)

NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING

A Death in Hyperspace, Stewart C Baker, Phoebe Barton, James Beamon, Kate Heartfield, Isabel J. Kim, Sara S. Messenger, Naca Rat, Natalia Theodoridou, M. Darusha Wehm, Merc Fenn Wolfmoor (Infomancy.net)

