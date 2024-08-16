Fandom Pulse

Somerville Dan's avatar
Somerville Dan
Aug 16, 2024

Mr. Eichenlaub, if you truly believe in ethics and transparency, it's time to open the books. SFWA has been awash in malfeasance under the stewardship of Cat Rambo, Mary Three Names, and Jeffe Kennedy. For example, over $100k in members' dues were siphoned off to a frivolous lawsuit (Patrick Tomlinson vs John Does 1-60). If you want to fix SFWA, come clean and tell the truth and stop hiding behind lawyers and NDAs.

Ben Sparks's avatar
Ben Sparks
Aug 16, 2024Edited

Gee, I wonder if illegally gifting Patrick S. Tomlinson over $100,000 of members dues so he could try to sue (and fail spectacularly) an Internet forum for saying his books suck might have some legal ramifications? 🤔

