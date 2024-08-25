Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Aug 25, 2024

No one can take the lead and turn this nightmare org around. Burn it down, salt the earth, and build a new one that gatekeeps these freaks out of it.

Reply
Share
Geary Johansen's avatar
Geary Johansen
Aug 25, 2024

“Then there was a guy in the SFWA forums who went on about how the best reproductive strategy for men in ancient hunting/gathering days was to be a lone rapist traveling from band to band. I kid you not! Man alive, what a time.”

Factually inaccurate. Hunter/gatherer groups were small. Guys like that would have been torn apart by the other males. Conquering other groups would have been the most likely avenue for rape.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture