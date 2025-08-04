Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 4

Why haven't African natives still yet developed steam power?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fandom Pulse and others
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Aug 5

Yeah, the anonymous 5k donor is probably her cousin, to whom she gave $5k and asked to buy the highest tier. Oldest trick in the book - if one can even call such simple tactic a trick. Every lunatic out there with the most ridiculous Kickstarter project imaginable first gets a stooge to "buy" a top tier package to get the ball rolling. The simplest street con artist can do way better than this.

"Oh, look, we're almost there - give me your money, it's safe!" and "The rich and successful are supporting me and my next big thing - why aren't you?" may work on a few particularly weak and terminally gullible, but not many, I would think.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture