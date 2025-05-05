Shill media outlet Collider and writer Collier Jennings declared that Julia Garner’s sex-swapped “Silver Surfer in the MCU is actually more perfect than you know.”

In the article, Collier cites Garner’s recent comments in Entertainment Weekly where she admits she was surprised that Marvel Studios cast her as the Silver Surfer. She was asked, “Were you a fan of the Fantastic Four or the Silver Surfer before joining this movie, or did you have to go on a deep dive in the comics after you were cast?”

Garner replied, “knew the basics of certain comic book characters, [and that] there was the Marvel world and the DC world, and they're very different. I knew about some of the famous comic book characters, some of them I didn't know. So when I got presented with this opportunity, I was like, "Wait, what? Me?" Yeah, I was in disbelief, almost because it was so cool.”

“I knew who the Silver Surfer was, and I got to know the Silver Surfer more when I signed on to the project,” she continued. “I really dived in. I read a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics before starting the project, and I knew that this Fantastic Four was going to be told in a very different way than even the other movies.”

Later in the interview, she was asked about the casting process and admitted she was perplexed when it was revealed to her she would play a sex-swapped Silver Surfer, “We met up at some restaurant in Burbank or something, I don't even remember, but I knew it was for the Fantastic Four. And then I was confused because I was like, ‘Wait, isn't the Silver Surfer a man?’ I was just like, ‘Okay, well, I'll play anything.’"

“I was a very big fan of Matt's, so there was already, in my mind, like, ‘I should probably meet with Matt Shakman because he's a very smart director and I love his work.’ And then he was explaining to me that it's actually Shalla-Bal and that whole thing,” she shared.

As Collier noted, Garner also shared that her character will seemingly have similar motivations to Norrin Radd, “It's going to be really interesting — I have to be so cryptic about everything, otherwise I'm going to have Marvel come after me. But it was described as there's this mystery about her, and there's this sense of this ambiguous energy going on of whether she's good or not.”

“She is the herald of Galactus, so she works for Galactus, but you're not sure where she stands,” she added. “Does she stand with her boss, or is she just doing what she's told? She has this mysterious energy about her, and slowly that mystery will get solved with the audience throughout watching it.”

When asked what is different from other live-action Silver Surfers she said, “What makes this version different is that the movie is just different. First of all, I'm a woman, so that's already different, and that hasn't been told before. This Silver Surfer feels more mysterious in a way, even how it was written, than the other ones. Also, just the world feels so different with the 1960s retro futurism going on. The audience is going to get a completely different experience with this movie, so they'll have a clean palette.”

After highlighting much of this, Collier then discusses how he thinks sex-swapping the Silver Surfer allows Marvel Studios to make comparisons to Sue Storm.

He writes, “If The Fantastic Four: First Steps is truly aiming to stand out from its predecessors, a link between Sue and Shalla-Bal is one of the best ways to do that.”

He then cites a recent comic written by Donny Cates that depicts the Silver Surfer and Shalla-Bal contemplating having a child before Galactus arrives to Zenn-La. He says if the film adapts this “it would truly make Shalla-Bal the mirror image of Sue as she gave up her future to secure her family's.”

What do you make of Collider shilling for the sex-swapped Silver Surfer?

