Chuck Dixon is back with a new original book, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from one of comics’ most prolific action writers: fast-paced, violent, and unapologetically entertaining.

Seven Deadly Sinners, illustrated by Bob C. Hardin, launched its pre-order campaign on Rippasend in February 2026 and has already surpassed its $10,000 goal, raising over $11,731 with 311 books sold. The 120-page graphic novel is priced at $30-$40, depending on cover selection, and is scheduled to ship May 20, 2026.

The Story

“The plot is like Seven Samurai, but bikers help out their buddy who has a hippie commune in Northern California in the 70s. He can’t get his dope to market because of all the crooked county sheriffs. So he calls on his Vietnam war buddies to help get the dope to market,” Chuck Dixon exclusively told Fandom Pulse.

This is Dixon doing what he does best: assembling a team of damaged, dangerous characters and throwing them into impossible situations. The setup is simple, the execution is brutal, and the pacing never lets up.

Chuck Dixon: The Workhorse of Comics

If you’ve read mainstream comics in the past 40 years, you’ve read Chuck Dixon’s work. He’s written more Batman stories than almost anyone, defining the character through runs on Detective Comics, Batman, Robin, and Nightwing. He co-created Bane, one of Batman’s most enduring villains. He wrote definitive runs on The Punisher, G.I. Joe, and Birds of Prey.

Dixon’s career spans Marvel, DC, and independent publishers. He’s written thousands of comics, and his work is characterized by tight plotting, strong character voices, and action sequences that actually make sense. He doesn’t waste panels. He doesn’t meander. He tells stories that move.

In recent years, Dixon has focused on creator-owned work and projects with independent publishers. Alphacore, Horseman, and Zalen showcase his ability to build original worlds and characters without the constraints of corporate-owned properties. Seven Deadly Sinners continues that trend, giving Dixon the freedom to tell a story without editorial interference or franchise mandates.

Bob C. Hardin’s Art

Bob Hardin is a veteran comic artist and illustrator with more than four decades of experience. A graduate of The Joe Kubert School—where he later taught—Hardin’s work spans comics, commercial art, and editorial illustration. His credits include CARtoons Magazine, inking for Joe Kubert in the U.S. Army’s PS Magazine, and projects for NASCAR, ZZ Top, and Metallica.

Hardin’s style is gritty, detailed, and kinetic. His line work is bold, his sense of motion is sharp, and his characters feel alive rather than posed. For a book like Seven Deadly Sinners, which lives or dies on its action sequences and character designs, Hardin is the perfect collaborator.

Why This Matters

As a heads up, Seven Deadly Sinners is rated 18+ for graphic violence, mature themes, and adult content.

The campaign’s success on Rippasend demonstrates there’s an audience for readers who want comics that don’t lecture, don’t preach, and don’t pull punches. Dixon has built a career on delivering exactly that, and Seven Deadly Sinners is another entry in a body of work that prioritizes entertainment over messaging.

The book is available for pre-order now at Rippasend.com, with multiple cover options, posters, shirts, and bundle packs for collectors. The campaign closes March 27, 2026, with books shipping in May.

What do you think? Will you be backing?