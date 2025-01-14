Seth Rollins instructed his fans who might be hoping that he will appear in Captain America: Brave New World to “don’t waste your time” because “I am not in the film.”

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rollins shared that his part in the film was cut after multiple rewrites and reshoots.

When asked if he was still in the movie, Rollins said, “Releases in February. I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film.”

After being asked what happened, he added, “Does my NDA still apply if I’m not on the film anymore? Truth be told, any answer I gave or give you would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots. And so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased.”

However, he added, “I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I’m not exactly sure on what it was, but the ended up going in a different direction with. My understanding there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots. And, you know, they’ve got a finished product that hopefully they’re happy with. And hopefully it’s successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins.”

After Van Vliet pressed Rollins that a character featured in the trailer looked like him, Rollins responded, “I am not in the movie. I will say unequivocally I am not in the film. I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking, ‘Oh, I’m here to see Seth Rollins.’ There might be two people that would do that, but I don’t want those two people to waste their time.”

He reiterated, “I don’t want to misinform anybody. I don’t want to lead anybody astray. I am not in the film. It should be a good one. Marvel does a great job.”

Rollins had previously been captured by paparazzi on the set of the film and it was rumored he was going to play the character of Cobra by scooper CanWeGetSomeToast.

As far as the reshoots and rewrites, Rollins is not the first actor who worked on the film to make such comments. Tim Blake Nelson, who reprises his role as The Leader in the film told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024 that he had reshot the entire film twice.

He said, “Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer.”

Following these comments from Nelson it was reported by Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel that two cuts of the film performed poorly after a test screening.

He reported, “Two different cuts of the film test screened last week. … The person who attended didn’t seem to like the movie all that much.”

He added, “The reactions I’ve heard have not been very kind to this movie, which is being described as ‘inessential’ and ‘flat.’”

Then in November, Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the film, was photographed conducting reshoots on set in Los Angeles.

After these reshoots it was reported by Marvel_Updates that scooper Daniel RPK alleged that Marvel Studios was making changes to the film following another negative test screening.

It’s unclear what those changes will entail and whether or not they will be able to make them in post via editing or will have another round of reshoots.

There are also rumors that Marvel Studios effectively sidelined director Julius Onah from the film.

Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel claimed, “I’m hearing that Julius Onah, who had a stellar debut with 2019’s Luce, has most likely been replaced as the director of Captain America: Brave New World during this latest bout of reshoots.”

One source informed him that Onah is “not calling the shots”

However, in an update, he shared that another source told him, “Disney is very keen on what they have been seeing and the fans supporting. They recently shot additional photography with Onah present and the movie is on track for its February release and with great feedback on assets recently.”

What do you make of Rollins’ comments?

