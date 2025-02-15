Seth Rogen speaking at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Preacher", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Actor and director Seth Rogen recently appeared to comment on the election of President Donald by implying that one of the reasons he won is because “people get sick of f***ing hippies doing acid.”

In an interview with Esquire promoting his new TV series The Studio, Rogen commented on what his and Hollywood’s response will be to President Donald Trump winning a second term as President of the United States.

He told the outlet, “It’s not like we sit down like, all right, new president, what movie do we write? I assume that’s what Adam McKay is doing, but it’s not how we choose what we’re going to work on next.”

From there, Rogen shared his opinion of how he views the United States of America and one of the reasons he believes President Donald Trump won, “I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse? Since the end of the Civil War, America’s remained a very divided country in a lot of ways.”

“People get sick of seeing f***ing hippies doing acid and f***king on their lawns, and they’re like, ‘Let’s f***ing clean up these streets a little bit,’” he said. “And then people get sick of seeing f***ing dorks cleaning up the streets and they go back the other way.”

“That’s not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people’s lives, but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth.”

Rogen then attempted to reinforce his idea about a pendulum swinging by pointing to Hollywood films throughout the last century.

He said, “I think movies are a good indicator of the culture. Like, there was the westerns era, and then it got more thoughtful, movies like Apocalypse Now and Platoon that critiqued the Vietnam War. And then the irony was stripped away and it was just Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the jungle just shooting the living f***k out of everything. It just ebbs and flows.”

However, he added, “When you make something good, it’s good forever.”

Ironically, back in 2021, Rogen indicated he was purposely making films and TV shows with less white people. He was asked by Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt what his role in Hollywood was when it came to diversity.

He responded, “I mean personally, I think I am just actively trying to make less things starring white people.”

Rogen added, “And if I’m succeeding or I’m not, I’m very much looking to have a far more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group is not incredibly diverse, you know?”

“So that’s how I’ve been trying to deal with it, is just to actively take as they would say, anti-racist measures to assure that some work is doing done to acknowledge that Black people are very marginalized in American society,” he concluded.

While Rogen shared he will not be making films in reaction to President Donald Trump, Ben Stiller made it abundantly clear that is what Hollywood plans to do.

During an appearance on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, Stiller said, “Look, I like many people after the election who didn’t vote for Trump kind of wanted to just sort of hide for a moment and just not have to deal with the reality. And I think now it’s sort of this moment in time where, okay, this is the reality, it’s not the first term. We have to look at it. We have to look ourselves and do what we feel is right to be who we want to be in this moment.”

“So I think that should all be what you’re expressing,” he continued. “And it should all be part of what you want to say. So, yeah, that movie Bagman. I’d love to get that movie made right now because I feel like it sort of tells the story of what happens when people do the right thing in the face of somebody who is trying to go past the bounds of what their power is.”

What do you make of Seth Rogen’s comments?

