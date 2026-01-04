Fandom Pulse

Kristen Parker
Jan 4

I enjoyed this book so much that I bought a copy. Thank you for offering this and introducing me to this author.

Neural Foundry
Jan 4

The double consciousness narrative here is really well executed. Watching Aeneas from his hidden secondary brain while his lobotomized primary acts out the family's orders creates this tense dramatic irony. What caught my attention was how the scale keeps escalating, from personal mind-control to planetary engineering, but the core tension stays intimate about wether a mindless person can somehow outsmart his overseers. I dunno if he's gonna pull it off but the setup with the neuropsionic radiation trap feels like a classic countdown situation.

