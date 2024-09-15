Paul Weimer has been part of the establishment mob attacking anyone on the right in science fiction to gatekeep the publishing industry for a long time. In his social justice crusade, the former Barnes & Noble reviewer has made near-relentless attacks on Baen Books authors. Still, someone at Baen Books made the mistake of putting his name on the cover of what will be Howard Andrew Jones’s final sword & sorcery novel regardless.

Baen Books fell under the ire of the woke mob in 2015 when their authors Larry Correia, Sarah Hoyt, and Brad Torgersen led a group of authors and fans to try to get fun science fiction nominated for The Hugo Awards after a few years of disastrous, poorly written choices were made by industry insiders. It seemed extreme leftist politics were the only requirement to win awards at this point, even going so far as to nominate someone’s dinosaur porn fantasy “If You Were A Dinosaur My Love” as some of the best writing of the year.

Activists like Paul Weimer used their industry clout to try to smear Larry Correia and the others and destroy their careers because of their efforts to change the Hugo Awards for the better. In one tweet, he called them “raging chauvinists” and “raging white guys.”

In 2018, he can be found on File 770 bragging about the serial bestselling Larry Correia getting banned from Origin’s Game Fair after a woke mob harassed the convention to remove him as Guest of Honor, implying that SFWA was responsible for the mass reporting.

In 2021, when WorldCon invited Baen’s editor-in-chief, Toni Weisskopf, to be their Guest of Honor and then promptly removed her because of another woke mob influx, Weimer bragged in the comments about it to a now-deleted post and seemed gleeful that Correia was rightly upset at the way Weisskopf had been treated.

In the same year, Weimer attacked Baen fans and authors for being upset with the hatchet piece and political hit job done by another serial troll in science fiction, Jason Sanford, who attacked the forum “Baen’s Bar” and likened the posters there to dangerous, domestic terrorists. He accused Larry Correia and Baen higher-up Jason Cordova of “trying to ruin” Sanford.

It gets stranger when one looks into Paul Weimer personally. His actions have been so deranged that he has his own thread on the forum Kiwi Farms as a “lolcow,” threads reserved for the most bizarre, creepy people on the internet.

At one point, someone found a Photobucket account owned by Paul Weimer in which he uploaded nude pictures of children in his effort to be an amateur photographer.

Since he shares extreme leftist politics, and the Hugo Awards voting pool has become an ever-insular group with dwindling numbers, they recently rewarded Paul Weimer with a Hugo Award for “Best Fan Writer” for his shill-blogging for mainstream publishing. At this point, the Hugo Awards simply create their own clout structures and award-winners to give to each other to make themselves sound impressive, and it seems to have worked at least among someone in Baen Books’ cover design department who didn’t research this bad actor.

Howard Andrew Jones is one of the best sword & sorcery authors out there, and Baen Books has been publishing his Hanuvar series over the last several years. Sadly, it was announced that he has cancer and is unlikely to live another year (Fandom Pulse keeps him and his family in our prayers). As such, Baen has been working hard to get the third book in his excellent series out to fans and readers to cement Jones’ legacy as one of the best writers of our time.

Unfortunately, someone made a mistake. Sean CW Korsgaard posted what appears to be a proof dust jacket of the upcoming release, Shadow Of The Smoking Mountain. On the dust jacket is a pull quote from Paul Weimer: "[F]ascinating and compulsively readable…”

It appears that someone thought Weimer’s winning the Hugo Award meant that he had some pull with readers and would add some respectability to the book, but among Baen readers especially, it would have the opposite effect.

While the back of the book has many respectable authors to choose from on pull quotes such as Glen Cook, David Drake, and Martha Wells, for some reason, the serial Baen hater and leftist agitator got the front.

Hugo-nominated Cirsova Magazine replied to the tweet saying, “You know I love Howard, but putting a Paul Weimer quote on the cover is insane.”

He also reposed saying, “If i am dying please do not put a quote from a lolcow known for posting lascivious candid photos of other people's kids on the cover of one of my last books.”

Author N.R. LaPoint added, “It’s also an incredibly bland, uninspired quote.”

While a complete travesty to sully Jones’ name by putting Weimer on the cover, a fan movement is beginning to reach out to Baen Books to see if anything can be done about this mistake. The hope is that it can be removed from the cover before it goes to the final print to not harm Jones’s legacy as an author.

While Weimer is a blight on science fiction fandom, Fandom Pulse does not recommend boycotting Baen Books or the Hanuvar series. Howard Andrew Jones is a great writer and needs your support regardless.

What needs to be done is to politely and respectfully write Baen Books and let them know you, as science fiction fans and readers, would like to see a different version of this dust jacket created.

Baen’s contact can be found through X/Twitter, Facebook, or a contact submission form on their website.

We only hope we’re in time to make a change for this excellent fantasy series.

If you want to support Howard Andrew Jones and his family, you can get his book Lord of a Shattered Sand here.