Kotaku Logo

By Jack Dunn

With Sweet Baby Inc. trending for days now and threatening to explode into Gamergate 2.0, senior editor at Kotaku, Alyssa Mercante, realized Kotaku could no longer avoid the scandal surrounding Sweet Baby Inc, went into panic mode, and wrote a poorly researched defense of the degenerates at Sweet Baby Inc and their CEO of terrorism.

The article, written by no less than a senior editor at Kotaku, Alyssa Mercante, and headlined “Sweet Baby Inc. Doesn’t Do What Some Gamers Think It Does,” disrespectfully implies that gamers are stupid. What's new, Gamergate? From the very first paragraph, it is clear that Alyssa Mercante is going to run cover for Sweet Baby Inc.’s disastrous involvement in games when she simply refers to Alan Wake 2, God of War Ragnarok, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as “recent high-profile releases,” instead of pointing out that a game like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was an utter failure.

Senior Kotaku Editor Alyssa Mercante X Profile

RELATED: Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Kim Belair Speech Urged Employees To “Terrify” Video Game Companies If They “Don’t Give You What They Want”

Alyssa Mercante from Kotaku goes on to explain that “one of the company’s consultants discovered a Steam group dedicated to “detecting” games that Sweet Baby Inc has worked on,” and adds that the purpose of the Sweet Baby Inc detected Steam group is to: “encourage people to avoid those games because the group had deemed SBI was pushing a “woke” agenda by working toward greater diversity, equity, and inclusion. Alyssa Mercante from Kotaku is being deliberately misleading, Sweet Baby Inc isn’t deemed to push a woke agenda, they self-admittedly are. Here is the video proof.

Now Alyssa Mercante from Kotaku laments that gamers are pushing back. In a total failure of journalistic ethics or integrity, Alyssa Mercante from Kotaku writes: “The conversation around SBI has ignited a fundamentally misinformed, GamerGate-esque firestorm. Its employees have faced rampant harassment as a direct result,” but she fails to mention that the whole scandal erupted when Chris Kindred of SBI attempted to have the creator who has set up the Steam curator account, Kabrutus, canceled. This attempted cancellation is what caused the backlash against SBI employees.

Kim Belair

RELATED: Chris Kindred of Sweet Baby Inc. Attempts To Cancel A Steam Curator For Revealing Their Video Game Projects

Alyssa Mercante from Kotaku uses the tired tactic of shaming language in an attempt to gaslight gamers: “What bad actors think companies like Sweet Baby Inc. do. The games industry has had its fair share of struggles lately, from massive layoffs to wildly expensive games like Suicide Squad falling short of expectations. According to the loudest members of the Sweet Baby Inc. Detected Discord, the company is directly responsible for those failures—not the studios that employed them in the first place—because of the content Sweet Baby allegedly “forces” into games” and “Even games that are widely considered to be successes are not safe from these conspiracy theories.”

Unfortunately for Alyssa Mercante from Kotaku, Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Kim Belair is on video advising, “Go have a coffee with your marketing team and just terrify them with the possibility of what’s going to happen if they don’t give you what you want.”

The Ride Never Ends

RELATED: The Sweet Baby Inc Files, Part I: Kim Belair, CEO

Alyssa Mercante and Kotaku’s belated attempts to divert and whitewash the bullying tactics of Sweet Baby Inc., ranging from their CEO Kim Belair’s advice to use terror tactics all the way through to Sweet Baby Inc. employee Chris Kindred trying to have Steam curator Kabrutus’s account nuked from Steam, will be futile. The gamers have spoken, and the ride never ends. #Gamergate 2.0

Let us know in the comments what you think about Kotaku's article.

NEXT: Dune: Awakening Creative Director Is Removing Religious Elements And Unfortunately Promises An “Alternate Timeline” Story For Dune Adaptation