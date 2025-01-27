Actress and singer Selena Gomez posted a video of herself crying to social media where she lamented President Donald Trump deporting illegal immigrants from the United States of America.

In a video uploaded to social media, Gomez is seen in tears as she says, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything I promise.”

The video comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting raids on illegal immigrants to have them deported.

In an interview with ABC News Homan was asked, “Is this what we will see every single day ending in what the President has promised is millions and millions being deported?”

He replied, “Yes. You can see the number steadily increase. The number of arrests nationwide as we open up the aperture. Right now it’s concentrated in public safety threats, national security threats. That’s a smaller population.”

“So we’re going to do this on priority-based as President Trump’s promised. But as that aperture opens there’ll be more arrests nationwide,” he added.

“If you’re in the country illegally, you're on the table, because it's not OK to, you know, violate the laws of this country,” he declared. “You’ve got to remember, every time you enter this country illegally, you violated a crime under Title Eight, the United States Code 1325, it's a crime. So, if you're in a country illegally, you got a problem. And that's why I'm hoping those who are in the country illegally, who have not been ordered removed by the federal judge, should leave.”

On top of Homan’s comments and the raids and arrests that have already taken place, President Donald Trump threated significant penalties to Columbia after its president refused to accept criminals who were deported from the United States.

In a post to Truth Social, President Trump stated, “I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people. Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures:

Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%.

A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters.

Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.

Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds.

IEEPA Treasury, Banking and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed.

These measures are just the beginning We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”, President Trump concluded.

The Columbian government quickly caved with OANN reporting the government offered its own presidential plane to help deport illegals from the United States.

A statement from the government reads, “The Colombian Government, under the leadership of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of the compatriots who were to arrive in the country this morning from deportation flights. This measure responds to the Government’s commitment to guarantee dignified conditions.”

President Trump responded with a meme on Truth Social.

What do you make of Gomez crying about the deportations?

