Sebastian Stan Shares His Initial Thoughts On Putting The Winter Soldier's Arm In The Dishwasher: "I Don't Understand Why This Is Funny"
Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently reprised the role in Thunderbolts* revealed he did not understand what was funny about putting the Winter Soldier’s arm in the dishwasher for the film.
The scene in question was first teased when Marvel released the first trailer for the film back in September.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Stan revealed he attempted to get the scene cut from the script. He said, “I immediately said to [director] Jake [Schreier], 'I don't understand why this is funny. You do not need this. This is silly.”
He added, “But Jake was like, 'But maybe you could be eating something and then it can just go everywhere.' And I go, 'Really? That's what's going to [happen]?'“
While Stan revealed he initially did not understand why the scene was funny he noted he’s come around since then, “But I get it now. I mean, it is funny, I have to admit.”
Stan had previously addressed the scene in November during a convention appearance where he was asked whose idea it was to do. Interestingly, he said he initially found it kind of funny when he saw it in the script.
He said, “I’m pretty sure he kind of looked at the dishwasher one day and thought, ‘Why not? Makes a lot of sense.’ I thought it was kind of funny when I first saw it in the script, but it is a quick way of doing it, you know, at the end of the day. Just throw it in there with a couple of leftover dishes and stuff. So I think it was his idea.”
What do you make of Stan’s comments? What do you make of the scene?
