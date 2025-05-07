Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
May 8, 2025

It's not funny. It's the typical MCU cringe humour where everything is a joke and there are no stakes. This is why I stopped watching those movies around phase 2.

Joseph L. Wiess
May 7, 2025

Usually, your first instinct is the right one. If it doesn't seem funny, it usually isn't.

Wouldn't throwing such a great piece of technology in the dishwasher break it? From an in-universe perspective.

In reality, I doubt any person wearing such a sensitive prosthetic would just throw it in water.

