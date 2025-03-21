Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Mar 21, 2025

If one was able to convince these people that no one gives a tinker's damn about their genders, "sexual peccadillos", or other bedroom behavior as long it was kept to themselves--read, kept away from normal people and their kids, these oafs would flat out have a psychotic breakdown.

Reply
Share
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Mar 22, 2025

"In 2018, they banned author Jon Del Arroz under false pretenses, calling him a “racist bully,” which they eventually fought a libel lawsuit over and lost, forcing him to apologize."

Should read...

"In 2018, they banned author Jon Del Arroz under false pretenses, calling him a “racist bully,” which they eventually fought a libel lawsuit over and lost, and were forced to apologize to him."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture