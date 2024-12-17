Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
Dec 17, 2024

Another one of those "it only matters who counts the votes" things.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 17, 2024

There’s even speculation of a pay-to-play situation with companies like Valnet, which calls into question both Google and Valent publications’ objectivity.

With Google, that could be a given. Google has gathered people’s information and used it to push advertisements for other companies.

A pay for play set would be perfectly withing Google’s business goal.

A smart company would be dumb not to pay Google or try to figure out the algorithm.

Why Deny it?

If I had the money, I'd pay Google for ad space.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture