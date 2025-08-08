Scott Bakula is reportedly developing a pitch to return to the Star Trek universe as President Jonathan Archer, according to Enterprise producer Michael Sussman. The concept, dubbed "Star Trek: United," would follow Archer's political career after his Starfleet days, positioning itself as a West Wing-style political thriller set in the early Federation era.

Bakula portrayed Captain Jonathan Archer for four seasons on Star Trek: Enterprise from 2001 to 2005. As commander of the NX-01 Enterprise, Archer led humanity's first deep space exploration mission, establishing many of the principles that would later define Starfleet. The series, while initially struggling with ratings, has gained appreciation over time for its exploration of pre-Federation politics and the formation of the United Federation of Planets.

Enterprise fans have long clamored for a continuation of Archer's story. The series ended abruptly after four seasons, leaving numerous plot threads unresolved. Sussman's pitch cleverly builds on canon established in the Mirror Universe episode "In a Mirror, Darkly," where a computer readout revealed Archer's future career path from Starfleet Admiral to Federation President.

Bakula joins a growing list of Star Trek veterans pitching their own return projects. Kate Mulgrew has been vocal about pursuing a Captain Janeway spinoff, telling fans at the Star Trek Cruise that such conversations are "being pursued." Meanwhile, William Shatner recently hinted at discussions with writers about bringing Kirk back, stating he's "awaiting a pitch" that could make his return meaningful.

These aren't isolated cases. Over the years, numerous Trek alumni have floated their own series concepts. George Takei pitched a Captain Sulu show following the Excelsior's adventures. Michael Dorn spent years trying to get a Captain Worf series off the ground. Neither materialized, suggesting fans should temper expectations about any actor-driven pitches.

The track record for legacy character returns remains mixed. Star Trek: Picard initially disappointed fans with convoluted plotting and character assassination before finding its footing in season three. That final season's success came from embracing nostalgia while respecting established characters, exactly the formula a potential Archer series would need.

Sussman's political thriller approach could work brilliantly. The early Federation era offers rich storytelling opportunities, exploring how species learned to cooperate while maintaining their individual identities. Archer's journey from starship captain to political leader provides natural character development that respects his Enterprise legacy.

The timing remains uncertain with Paramount's ongoing merger with Skydance Media. New ownership typically means creative reshuffling, potentially shelving existing projects while new executives establish their vision. David Ellison's involvement as an executive producer on recent Trek films suggests continued franchise investment, but priorities could shift dramatically.

Secret Hideout initially showed interest in Sussman's pitch before ultimately passing, citing thematic overlap with Starfleet Academy and budget constraints. With Skydance's deeper pockets and Ellison's Trek enthusiasm, conditions might prove more favorable for ambitious projects.

If greenlit, Star Trek: United could provide the mature, character-driven storytelling that made Picard's final season successful. Bakula's return would satisfy longtime fans while exploring uncharted political territory within Trek lore.

