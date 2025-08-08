Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 8

Don't do it, Scott. They'll force you to ruin the "heritage" you built around that character. Skydance has already embraced Kurtzman, so we know Skydance will be no better.

Simple: Trekkies don't want any more Woke Trek.

As an aside, Star Trek (original) was never woke. It was egalitarian. Woke and egalitarian are diametrically opposed. Woke elevates some while depressing others for "social justice." Star Trek countered that with "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield." The other argument goes that Star Trek was the best that progressives offered. Except that "The Way to Eden" showed Kirk and crew's (and thus Star Trek's) utter disdain for "progressives."

Never let the woke appropriate. Star Trek was not theirs until they appropriated Next Gen, DS9.

Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 9

Why not do it? We've already got Star Trek 90210 with the academy. Why not have Star Trek: West Wing with Bakula? Hey, I've got an idea, how about 7 quirky people who live together in a Star Fleet Science station Star Trek: Friends, or A show about a Star Fleet Psychiatrist: Star Trek: Frasier.

