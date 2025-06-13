Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 13, 2025

His pink "alpha male" rainbow shirt isn't convincing anyone.

The fact that he is a white male is "problematic" to his own beliefs. He should follow through with his adopted ideology and... (unprintable).

Reply
Share
Dan Eveland's avatar
Dan Eveland
Jun 14, 2025

I made an account on BS (perfect abbreviation for BlueSky). It immediately became clear anyone who disagrees with pure leftist dogma is immediately declared a “Nazi” and gets dogpiled by the mob.

It’s truly a disgusting cesspool of the bitter and jealous who demand everyone be as bitter and jealous as they are.

BS is a sea of clown-colored-hair losers who have eschewed a happy normal life to become permanently depressed online.

The only momentary smug satisfaction they get in thier miserable existence is when they can tear down free-thinking people.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture