Science fiction writer John Scalzi has always wanted an echo chamber where he wouldn’t have to face criticism for his extremist political takes, and BlueSky offered him that opportunity. As it’s being reported the company is failing because it’s an echo chamber, Scalzi has admitted the left are “humorless scolds.”

John Scalzi has been struggling to maintain his relevancy in recent years, and despite having a multi-million dollar book deal, he’s not getting the attention he used to, especially not on the platform BlueSky where the engagement is so much less than X has.

During the 2024 election, many of the extreme left in the entertainment industry left X for BlueSky as a protest move against Elon Musk supporting Donald Trump, again showing the left to be angry, hateful people who can’t even interact with people who hold differing views than them.

Scalzi was one of those, who made sure people were aware that he’d left Twitter a year prior in a blog post on November 11, 2024, not one to miss out on the election outrage

He posted, “It’s been a year since I left the former Twitter, in terms of posting there, but I kept the account active so that tweets that were linked to from elsewhere would still be active, and to keep anyone from using my handle there, since it’s been identified with me for 16 years and I wanted to keep an impostor or troll from picking it up and pretending to be me.”

“But you know what? In both cases, I don’t really care any more,” he continued.

He didn’t care so much that he had to post about it. Much like he apparently doesn’t care at this point about BlueSky losing a lot of its following as most people realized the engagement levels on the site are zero because of the echo chamber.

An article from Fortune was released this week saying, “Bluesky is backfiring. Mark Cuban says the ‘lack of diversity of thought’ is actually pushing users back to X.”

The article details how the echo chamber failed to generate any meaningful engagement, and Mark Cuban has noted a change where the extreme left userbase has started to turn on themselves saying the site has gotten “ruder and more hateful.”

Those normal folk on the other side of the aisle who have been targets of the left’s ire for years can only help but smile knowingly at how rude and hateful the BlueSky crowd can be.

Cuban continued saying, “Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist. We are forcing posts to X.”

John Scalzi reacted to this article passive-aggressively, obviously noting that his engagement is down, and though he almost admits he’s a part of the problem, in the same post, he engages in the very behavior Mark Cuban called out as destroying the site.

Scalzi posted, “ALSO, those article writers moaning about the lefties being humorless scolds here on Bluesky are carefully eliding their memories of the lefties being humorous scolds on Twitter too, look, some lefties are just humorless scolds, just like so many righties are just f***ing fascist sh**bunglers.”

The lack of self awareness of being part of the reason normal people don’t want to be around places like BlueSky is entertaining, but he continues, “I mean, if the choice is between exhaustingly hectoring lefties being mean kids and bootlicking righties who will happily rat out their neighbors to masked thugs for not being potential cover models for Aryans Illustrated, I have a pretty good idea about who I'd rather be loitering with online.”

Even though Scalzi seems to recognize there’s a problem, and also recognize that his attitude is a large part of it, he’d still rather watch his own circle crash and burn into irrelevancy than treat anyone else who disagrees with him on a topic as a human. This is the hallmark of the left and exactly what establishment science fiction and fantasy publishing has become in recent years, and why their networks are failing not just through this site, but everywhere as institutions like Worldcon and SFWA descend into further irrelevancy.

