Conventions across America constantly target people over their extreme leftist politics, and now the Clownfish TV hosts have been blocked by Sci-Vi Valley Con in Altoona, PA after the convention organizer ranted about Trump supporters.

Ever since 2016, fandom conventions from sci-fi to comics to board games have targeted anyone who doesn’t go along with their extremist narratives. We’ve had reports of a wide array of people getting banned for their political leanings including author John Ringo from ConCarolinas, The Quartering (Jeremy Hambly) from GenCon, Kevin Sorbo from East Coast ComicCon, and Larry Correia from Origins Game Fair.

Now, the purveyors of Clownfish TV Kneon and Geeky Sparkles appear to not be welcome at a smaller convention, Sci-Fi Valley Con in Altoona, PA after its organizer ranted about Trump supporters and then blocked them from the convention page.

Sparkles posted about it to X saying, “So I found out that both @Kneon and I were blocked on Facebook by the Sci-Fi Valley Con page. Okay....so we were some of the first supporters for that convention. The owner gave us a public thank you before for our help and support. So why did the Altoona, PA con block us?”

She continued, “Because Kneon posted that it was odd that people were attacking others over politics and asking for people to literally unfriend them on Facebook, some while using iPhones.”

“To which the con owner, who we did not tag in or talk to about it, jumped in unprovoked to say that everyone who voted for Trump was a ‘simple Nazi,’” she said.

“At this point I said that he runs a convention in an area where a lot of people voted for Trump and asked him if that was a good thing to say. I also pointed out that he had no problems taking their MONEY and if he truly believed what he said he needed to tell his audience.”

“So he came into @Kneon's mentions, attacked, then blocked US from the con we were previously thanked for supporting because I pointed out that it was hypocritical of him to behave that way,” she concluded.

When a convention acts like this they signal that conservatives are not welcome, which is never a good idea for a public event.

Kneon followed up on the thread indicating the Clownfish TV couple had been big supporters of this convention, saying, “A convention owner -- who we used to SUPPORT and PROMOTE for years -- pops into my personal FB feed, stirs up shit about Trump supporters, then proceeds to BLOCK us from the con page when we say that's probably not a good idea to say as a business owner.”

It's well-known that the Clownfish TV couple are involved in comics and collectibles on a retail level, though it appears that this targeting is not because of their YouTube content and the owner of the convention may not have even been aware that they are cultural commentators, but only knew them through their other work in the hobby, making this more of a ridiculous situation as it’s effectively banning community retailers from the local convention, where there’s not a lot of such individuals left in the current market.

What do you think of Sci-Fi Valley Con in Altoona, PA banning Clownfish TV with a block from their Facebook page as a gotcha to Trump supporters? Leave a comment and let us know.

