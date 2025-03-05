Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 5, 2025

While the points that ClownfishTV made are valid, they should've named and shamed that monster. I think it's in service to the public to know that he hates them and to not give him money for his future cons.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
Michael DiBaggio's avatar
Michael DiBaggio
Mar 5, 2025Edited

My wife and I were vendors at Sci-Fi Valley Con in 2015 and 2016. After the 2015 convention, which really was excellent, we wrote them a glowing review which the owner, Casey Bassett, promoted. He also gleefully jumped into our battles with the scumbag former promoter of his rival Steel City Con. I know for a fact that both of our articles on this con brought significant positive press to them (so much so that he paid Facebook hundreds of dollars to advertise the posts) and several other vendors told us that they had decided to vend there in 2016 because of what we wrote. Unfortunately, a lot of those same vendors blasted me because the 2016 con was very poorly run. Oh well!

Casey was always a radical leftist and had his occasional meltdowns even back then, notoriously including one where he insisted that people should not be able to reproduce unless the state licensed them first. However, he did not let this get in the way of his side business. We were very outspoken about being anti-infanticide, anti-troon, etc... and wrote fiction that was pretty explicitly right-libertarian, but he never cast us into the outer darkness, even when it was obvious that we were Trump supporters. I'm sorry to see that TDS has finally claimed him.

Reply
Share
5 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture