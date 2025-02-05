Yesterday, the Hugh Howey founded Self-Published Science Fiction Competition canceled author Devon Eriksen over politics, and today, several sci-fi authors are standing up and banding together to defend a fellow author’s right to free speech.

Science fiction and fantasy publishing has been a cesspool of leftist cancel culture over the last decade and more, from the Hugo Awards gatekeeping Baen Books authors like Larry Correia from their ranks, to SFWA removing epic fantasy author Vox Day for nebulous reasons, establishment publishing has gone out of its way to attack anyone who has different ideas than them while simultaneously lying they are “diverse and inclusive.”

It's gotten so bad in YA fantasy book publishing that one author who asked to remain anonymous as not to risk losing her contract told Fandom Pulse she was threatened with being canceled for supporting Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primary because the New York feminism was so prevalent even that level of dissent couldn’t be tolerated.

As a result, many of the greatest modern authors have turned to self-publishing and have been able to make better living off of their work as a result. Hugh Howey, despite being a leftist himself, made his fortunes in self-publishing before founding the Self-Published Science Fiction competition. However, he’s since turned it over to volunteer activists who have destroyed the legacy of the competition by banning author Devon Eriksen under nebulous circumstances.

Now, authors are fighting back by standing with their fellow authors for free speech and the ability to be creative without being under a microscope for their political views.

Author G.S. Jennsen started the ball rolling posting a letter explaining her decision to stand with her fellow author. She posted to X with the letter saying, “In light of recent events, I am withdrawing THE THIEF, which is currently a Quarterfinalist in @theSPSFC, from further consideration in the competition. More below.”

Fandom Pulse spoke with Jennsen about her declaration, to which she said, “My public statement covers everything I want to say about the competition and the actions the SPSFC leadership took. The only thing I have to add is that I'm overwhelmed at the outpouring of support I've received in response, from authors but especially from readers. I wasn't expecting it, and I was prepared to accept any negative consquences reuslting from my statement, but the opposite has been true. Sci-fi readers are good people, and I'm genuinely heartened by this. I've also received quiet support from within the SPSFC. Please don't lose sight of the fact that the rank and file reviewers are real people who have been placed in a difficult position as a result of the actions of the leadership. And it's possible someone there is listening. :).”



Her book The Thief is a standalone novel she says is very newcomer-friendly. She told Fandom Pulse, “The Thiefis a humorous, pulse-pounding sci-fi adventure about alien culture clashes, the flaws and foibles that transcend species, and the satisfaction that comes from breaking all the rules to save the day. The main character is a larger-than-life, wise-cracking, deeply damaged man who usually does the right thing, but does it his way.”

Following her announcement, author Steve Garin threw his support behind Eriksen, saying, “Thank you to the @theSPSFC judges and reviewers. I have watched the mess from afar and the disqual of @Devon_Eriksen_and the CoC. This is not a political statement. Please remove my book from consideration in this contest. I wish everyone else the best of luck.”

His book Cosmic Strife: Assault is a military science fiction also available on Amazon.

Devon’s wife Christine Eriksen also noted authors Moe Lane and Gregory Michael withdrew from the competition voicing their support for Eriksen.

Finally, X users also community noted the banning post originally made by the SPSFC, as it appears as if giving into the woke mob to cancel a creator has gotten them into a mess that’s threatening to make their competition completely irrelevant.

