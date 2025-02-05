Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Cook 🤖🪚Tech💽🛜's avatar
Jeremy Cook 🤖🪚Tech💽🛜
Feb 10, 2025

So what did he supposedly say? Just finished that book, FWIW.

Reply
Share
Ken Wilson's avatar
Ken Wilson
Feb 9, 2025

"Cesspool of leftist cancel culture"

Seems like nobody actually got "cancelled" and the garbage water of right-wing exceptionalism made mayo fart noises to get attention.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture