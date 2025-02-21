Fandom Pulse

James A. Buck
Feb 22, 2025

That woman on BookFunnel probably isn’t smart enough to realize that lunatics like her are the reason that projects like the Based Book Sale exist in the first place. Conservatives need to get serious about supporting a parallel economy and Hans G. Schantz is doing important work in this regard. As Brian Niemeier says, “Don’t give money to people who hate you.”

Fukitol
Feb 22, 2025

I like when creatives announce that they're retarded. Saves me time wading through the slop. Now I know everyone participating in that promo isn't worth looking at, because the person running it was kind enough to announce that it's only for tards. Good info!

