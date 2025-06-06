Fandom Pulse

Jun 7, 2025

the rings reference capital sins.

Jun 7, 2025

Very interesting and enjoyable read, thank you.

Luckily for me, I always take creative works at face value. People in my life, the ones who like to 'project' as the author notes, sometimes look down on me for that. They want to see messaging everywhere. They think it makes them sound intelligent or they simply want to, as described above, hijack popular material to further their own ideologies.

I keep it simple because I think it's arrogant to assume one knows the mind of an author from an intellectual point of view and it's also rude to them from a creative point of view. It's their work, not yours. If the author speaks out about 'the message' in their work then fair enough but otherwise, leave it be.

I remember a similar thing happening to American Sniper, iirc. Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper said it was a simply story about a man based on his thought provoking autobiography - nothing more, nothing less. Of course, activists ignored that and went ahead and excused them of promoting U.S.A exceptionalism, glorifying the military and being racist by reducing middle-eastern people to savages. Definite projection.

As for the One Ring, I always felt it was exactly as described - a corrupting artifact of supreme evil power; the devil in ring form I suppose. Even in the movies, Gandalf explicitly states something like, 'It is a thing of pure evil and cannot be used' and 'It will corrupt all who attempt to use it'.

Seeing it as an allegory of nukes or the estate is actually quite distasteful to me and goes against the magical fantasy of it all...it takes me out of the incredible world Tolkien went to such great efforts to create. What's the point of that? I read these works to escape the real world for awhile, not drag it back into my thoughts.

