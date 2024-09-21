Several woke influencers use Warhammer 40K to gain themselves personal clout within the war gaming space by amplifying the DEI messages of Games Workshop and attacking real fans of the game and setting. None have been worse in this regard than X, who recently went a line too far and got smacked down by Sargon of Akkad.

Games Workshop embroiled itself in controversy earlier this year when they changed the Warhammer 40K lore to add female Adeptus Custodes when the characters had always been male. They lied to fans, claiming the old lore was from unreliable narrators and it had always been that way, which upset a large portion of the fan base.

This was coupled with many other woke elements being added to Warhammer 40K and Age of Sigmar, Games Workshop's fantasy setting. The female Adeptus Custodes controversy hit once more, as the company revealed one in its animated streaming series, The Tithe.

CerberusXt has been on top of all of these controversies, using them to attack the Warhammer 40K player base as “chuds” and “incels,” trying to gaslight fans into believing most players are fine with the DEI changes to the settings. His X feed is one constantly attacking Warhammer 40K players and influencers.

The entire purpose of his work appears to be access and clout, as he came to some prominence earlier this year with painted miniatures featuring pride flag colors in different arrangements. This was propagated by a Warhammer 40K fanzine and eventually amplified by the official Warhammer X account to promote degenerate lifestyles within the Warhammer 40K community.

Meanwhile, Sargon of Akkad, one of the legends from GamerGate, has always been a Warhammer 40K fan. It came out earlier this year that one of the Black Library authors inserted him as a villain into one of the Warhammer Fantasy novels, in a failed woke attempt to “gotcha” real gamers that only made Sargon look cool in the eyes of Warhammer fans.

Paths crossed between Sargon and CerberusXt when CerberusXt made a tone-deaf post mocking his fellow Warhammer 40K players. CerberusXt posted to X saying, “If Warhammer40K was real, 99.9% of Space Marine larpers would actually be that dude.” This was coupled with an image of a janitor sweeping the floors of a room in the Space Marine 2 video game.

Sargon eviscerated the woke influencer with a response, “There's nothing dishonourable about being someone who maintains civilisation. His work is necessary for us not to live in a shithole. The people who quietly do important but unglamorous work are the unsung heroes of the world, we should appreciate them, not scorn them.”

CerberusXt shows the disdain that the woke have for hardworking individuals in blue-collar jobs. People like him are entitled brats who have the luxury of sitting around on the internet all day trying to determine what gender they are rather than having to work real jobs. Sargon is 100% right, and Warhammer 40K fans who put hard-earned money into miniatures and lore books are due an apology from the influencer who clearly hates the fans. This is what Games Workshop likes to promote.

What do you think of Sargon of Akkad destroying CerberusXt and his attacks on Warhammer 40K fans? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great sci-fi alternative with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!