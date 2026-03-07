Sarah J. Maas Buys Back The Film Rights To Her Degenerate Romantasy Porn Series So "Everything Can Be Adapted"
Sarah J. Maas is riding the wave of the degenerate Romantasy subgenre in fantasy fiction publishing, becoming one of the biggest authors in the world not because of her great concepts and epic battles, but because of producing softcore pornography targeted at a female audience. In a new interview, she’s stated she wants pornography to be explicit and unfiltered if her series A Court Of Thorns And Roses gets made into film.